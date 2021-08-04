Volunteers of the 'Bring Back the Big Pool' campaign in Milford Haven have announced that a winner has been decided for the logo design competition.
It was published several weeks ago that a competition would take place to create a logo for the new campaign, and a winning design has been chosen.
A spokesperson from Bring Back the Big Pool said: "This was inspired by the work of local children. We had some great submissions, most notably from the children of St Francis RC School."
The winner of the competition was Amelia Garland, a Year Four pupil at St Francis RC School.
For her winning logo design (pictured), she has won a £20 voucher for milkshakes at Costa Coffee, which will be presented to her at the start of term in September.
The spokesperson continued: "The final design took inspiration from the idea of making the pool relevant and a resource for the whole of Pembrokeshire - so we have the Pembrokeshire flag in the logo's background.
"Secondly, we had great fun designs from the children of serious swimmers kitted out in wet suits, goggles and swim hats for winter swimming.
"Finally, the pink flamingo inflatable was a popular theme and so it is also featured on the logo to reflect the need to make the new pool a place of fun for all our children and not just about lane swimming."
