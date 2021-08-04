The cost of rural theft in Wales fell 39 per cent to an estimated £1.6m in 2020 as Covid restrictions, ramped-up farm security and rural policing kept criminals out of the countryside.

Leading rural insurer NFU Mutual reveals that rural theft cost the whole of the UK an estimated £43.3m in 2020, a fall of 20.3 per cent on the previous year, making it the lowest annual cost recorded in five years.

Wales saw the biggest percentage fall in the UK (down 39 per cent to £1.6m).

However, criminals continued to target farms in Wales over the pandemic, stealing quads, trailers, tools and livestock, and every crime had an impact on farmers and rural communities.

Other rural crimes, including dog attacks on livestock and fly-tipping rose sharply in 2020. NFU Mutual claims data shows the cost of dog attacks on sheep and cattle continued to worsen this year with a UK rise of 50 per cent in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year.

Fly-tipping in fields, gateways and country lanes blighted the countryside as waste recycling centres restricted access, leaving farmers to deal with the clean-up and risks to their health and that of their livestock and the environment.

Owen Suckley, NFU Mutual manager for Wales, said: “Coronavirus restrictions, dedicated rural policing and innovative security on farms provided a welcome fall in rural thefts last year.

“While lockdown may have locked some criminals out of the countryside – rural crime hasn’t gone away. Thieves are now returning armed with new tactics and targets. As the economic impact of the pandemic bites, we are very concerned that rural theft may escalate significantly.

“There’s no doubt that when we work together with police, farmers, communities and other rural organisations to tackle rural crime it can make a real difference. That’s why we’re investing over £430,000 in carefully targeted rural security schemes this year.

“We believe this is vital support because rural crime isn’t just about money to replace stolen tractors. It causes disruption, seriously affects farmers’ mental well-being and destroys the trust which enables rural communities to flourish.”

Rob Taylor, Rural and Wildlife Crime Coordinator for Wales, said: “The pandemic has played a part in the fall of rural crime in Wales in 2020, but we also acknowledge the significant contribution of our rural officers throughout Wales who work tirelessly to make the difference in our countryside.

“Livestock attacks by dogs continues to be an issue but our work to update the antiquated law through parliament will hopefully deliver the decrease we expect and support responsible dog ownership. Wales continues to take a proactive partnership approach to rural crime prevention and the appointment of the new Wales Rural Crime Coordinator will assist us to enhance that for the future”

For more information on rural crime trends and advice, download the report at nfumutual.co.uk/ruralcrime