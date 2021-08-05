Mayor of Neyland, councillor Dr Simon Hancock held the first talk at the new Neyland Community Hub on the evening of Friday, July 30.
The talk was held in front of a socially distanced audience, and entitled 'Visions of Greatness: The South Wales Hotel, Neyland 1858-1970.'
The presentation covered the whole history of the building, along with a history of those who owned and stayed there from its opening in July 1858 until its demolition in May 1970.
The hotel was one of the most iconic and important buildings in the history of the town, serving the railway terminus and especially the steamers which went to Waterford and Cork from Neyland for exactly 50 years.
The loss of the steamers and later closure of the royal dockyard were terrible economic reverses which left the very large hotel with little business.
It was used as hostel accommodation during the oil boom around the Haven in the 1950s but was demolished as a dangerous structure fifteen years later.
