LELCHRYD have three games to achieve miraculous escape from relegation after notching their first win of the season in the Pembrokeshire Cricket League division one over fellow strugglers Whitland.

John Curran’s team, who are 23 points adrift of St Ishmaels, 32 off Whitland and 34 behind Haverfordwest, will visit third-placed Carew this Saturday.

They then host fifth-placed Narberth the following weekend, and end the season at Haverfordwest.

At home to Whitland, Andrew Fletcher (22) and Tom Davies (21) shared an opening stand of 39, before influential captain Curran (54) added a half century.

David Dunfee (21) and Joe Mansfield (21) also scored vital runs, but the lower order went cheaply in the total of 180, with Jonathan Thomas returning 3 for 38, and Geraint Jones 2 for 28.

In reply, Whitland lost both openers to Curran, without troubling the scorers, and when David Dunfee clean bowled Geraint Jones (29) it was 42 for 4.

There was resistance from Gethin Scourfield (55 not out) at number seven, hitting five fours and a six, and Jack Bowen (30) at number eight, but Whitland ended 20 runs short.

Dunfee returned 3 for 17 off 9 overs, with 5 maidens, Curran 2 for 28 from 9 overs, with 2 maidens, Dafydd Davies 2 for 33 and Graham Keen had 2 for 37.

Division One Results: Lawrenny (158-2) beat Neyland (155-9) by 8 wkts; Haverfordwest (192-9) lost to Cresselly (199-7) by 7 runs; Llechryd (180) beat Whitland (160-9) by 20 runs; Narberth (214-9) lost to Carew (218-4) by 6 wkts; Neyland (200-8) beat Saundersfoot (108) by 92 runs; St Ishmaels (200-7) lost to Lawrenny (201-8) by 2 wkts.

Crymych continued on the winning trail with a five-wicket win over visitors Kilgetty Seconds in the Pembrokeshire League division four, while in the same division Llechryd Seconds lost by nine runs away to their Whitland counterparts.

For Kilgetty, Anthony Lewis made 63, Jack Backham hit 46 and Trevor Badham 34 in the total of 183 for 8.

In the Crymych reply it was all about Richard Thomas, who just failed to reach a century, ending on 96 not out, with support from Iestyn Wood 16no and Nitai Durey 16, as the Preseli men knocked off the runs for the loss of five wickets.

Whitland Seconds posted 147 for the loss of eight wickets against Llechryd, with Rob Owen top scorer on 48 and there were useful knocks from Gethin Benjamin (32 not out) and Dafydd Evans (23). Cian Rees took 3-21 and Luke Owen 2-11.

In reply, Andrew Davies was the mainstay with 49, while Peter Gregory (39) and Richard Fletcher (21) were also to the fore – but with Glan Rees taking 3 for 21 runs the visitors fell just nine runs short in the end.

Division Four Results: Crymych (184-5) beat Kilgetty II (183-8) by 5 wkts; Hook II (130) lost to Carew III (138) by 8 runs; Lawrenny II (5) lost to Llanrhian II (143-3) by 7 wkts; Saundersfoot II (195-5) beat Burton II (54) by 141 runs; Whitland II (147-8) beat Llechryd II (138-9) by 9 runs.

Llandysul’s batsmen were all out for 83 away against Tata Steel, who went on to win by three wickets in the South Wales Cricket Association division one on Sunday.

The Teifisiders lost Rhidian Harries, Rhys Jones and Chris Strange for ducks, before Ben Edkins (28), Bleddyn Morgan (17) and Llewelyn Hughes (10) raised their spirits.

Kevin Bartle took 3 wickets for 6 runs, David Jones 3 for 20 and Nathan Ferrell 2 for 11 as Llandysul were all out for 82 in the 38th over.

In reply, the home batsmen struggled to make an impact, but Matthew Jones, batting at three, scored a match-winning 35 as they reached 84 for 7 in 26 overs.

Arfon Jones (2 for 16), Steffan Jones (2 for 18), and Iestyn Evans (2 for 9) had success with the ball.

South Wales Cricket Division One Results: Dafen Welfare (213-8) beat Llanelli (212-6) by 2 wkts; Gowerton (193-8) beat Maesteg (185-8) by 8 runs; Llangennech (109) lost to Bronwydd (159-8) by 50 runs; Maesteg Celtic (171) beat Skewen (157) by 14 runs; Tata Steel (84-7) beat Llandysul (83) by 3 wkts.