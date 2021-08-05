Ten cyclists took part in a 300-mile charity bike ride from Welwyn to Wales in aid of the British Heart Foundation (BHF), in memory of a much-loved father who died ten years ago.

Angus Archer, whose father Jeff died of a heart attack in 2011 aged 58, was joined by family and friends, and members of the Haverfordwest and Milford Haven branch and Narberth volunteers representing the BHF.

There was a guard of honour at the Druidstone Hotel in Haverfordwest to welcome the cyclists, the same hotel where Jeff died when on holiday with his wife.

Angus said: “Making this journey now was very emotional. We arrived at the Druidstone Hotel ten years to the day after my father’s death. It’s a place that holds lots of memories for me and my family. It was where dad proposed to my mum, and it was where they had their honeymoon. My sister got married there and I’ve stayed there on countless family holidays.

“I don’t pretend to be the fittest person. So, for me, completing this ride was a mission. But it was good to spend time with my friends and to raise money and awareness for some important charities.”

So far, Angus and his friends have raised over £17,000 for the BHF and Cots For Tots, a charity supporting the neonatal care unit at St Michael’s Hospital in Bristol.

Their own charitable organisation, called Mitis Covey, has raised over £25,000 for different organisations since being set up in 2019.

Jayne Lewis, fundraising manager for the BHF, said: “It was wonderful to meet the team in person as they completed their epic journey. We are delighted to be able to welcome the group to Wales and show our appreciation for their monumental effort in memory of a much-loved husband, father and friend. It was a very emotional day and we were proud to be able to thank Jeff’s loved ones in person for supporting our charity in his memory.

“I would like to congratulate the whole team for their phenomenal fundraising efforts. The BHF will be using the money that it receives from this cycle ride to power our life-saving research. I would also like to thank the BHF Haverfordwest and Milford Haven branch and also volunteers from Narberth who came to support in welcoming the team as they made their way across the finish line.

“It’s only by equipping scientists to carry out their work that we can find new ways to prevent, treat and cure heart and circulatory disease.”

Heart and circulatory diseases cause more than 160,000 deaths each year in the UK. Around twice as many people are living with heart and circulatory diseases in the UK than with cancer and Alzheimer’s disease combined. The BHF is the UK’s biggest independent funder of heart and circulatory disease research in the UK.

There’s still time to support the group’s fundraising efforts at https://www.mitiscovey.com/news-welwyn-to-wales-2021-7