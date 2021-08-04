A RESIDENT has raised over a thousand pounds for Paul Sartori by selling masks, and handed it over the funds in a most unusual way.

On raising the money, Tricia Fox handed Paul Sartori three golden gift boxes with bundles of cash in them.

Tricia raised £1131 which she wrapped in bundles of five, ten and twenty pound notes and handed them over to a very grateful charity.

"I wanted to raise funds for the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home," said Tricia.

"I feel very strongly that it is a very important charity for us here in Pembrokeshire.

Tricia explained how the making of masks was the easy bit, more daunting was the prospect of finding out how to sell them, however, a local store was more than happy to help her.

On approaching Sian at Llewelyn’s Garage and Country Store in Eglwyswrw, her immediate reaction was, "yes of course," when Tricia proposed selling them in the shop.

The store also offered to advertise the face coverings on social media which Tricia thanked them for. But it wasn't just the store Tricia wanted to thank.

"I want to thank the local community and everyone who purchased the masks," Tricia said. "Without their support I would not have been able to hand over this 'pot of gold' (the £1131)."

Sarah Hunter, management RN at Paul Sartori, said words could not express how grateful Paul Sartori was.

"This really is a very special 'pot of gold' and thank you, does not feel enough," said Sarah.

"It is due to people like yourself that allow us to provide end of life care for the people of Pembrokeshire, free of charge to everyone who needs it.

"From all of us at Paul Sartori we truly are incredibly grateful."