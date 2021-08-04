PEMBROKESHIRE County Council has unveiled its 'Democracy in Pembrokeshire programme'.

The programme delivers a series of video clips to help raise awareness and understanding of the council’s vision, with members taking part in a social media campaign to highlight the work they do – and how they help make a difference to empower communities.

As part of the council’s work for the 2022 local elections these video case studies are aimed at encouraging and enabling people – including those from underrepresented groups – to stand for office.

The campaign mirrors the Local Government Association's call to action which says: "If you are passionate about your local community, get involved.

"Councillors make a huge difference to the quality of life of local people and how local issues are dealt with.

"We need people from all backgrounds and experiences who reflect the communities they serve to put themselves forward for election.

"You do not have to be a member of the big three political parties to stand for election, you can be an independent councillor or stand for another party."

Leader of Pembrokeshire Council David Simpson says he wants to see people from all walks of life involved in the council.

"This campaign will provide a clear, public commitment to improving diversity," said Cllr Simpson.

"We want to raise awareness and understanding of the council’s vision in the lead-up to next year’s election. Pembrokeshire County Council commits to becoming a representative council in 2022."

"Democracy in Pembrokeshire and diversity will be at the heart of the core values in this council.

"We will build on our current culture and show that we are open and welcoming to all."

If you’re considering becoming a councillor, get in touch with Pembrokeshire County Council or visit its website where you can discover what councils and councillors do, what you will need to do to take your first steps, and all about the role and the support you can expect.