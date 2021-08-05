A Pembrokeshire father and his nine-year-old son have raised almost £3,000 by cycling 100 miles per day for Glangwili Hospital.

Martin and Celt Edwards cycled 100 miles a day from July 18 to July 24, and have so far raised a fantastic £2,865, which will be shared between Glangwili Hospital’s picton ward, the special care baby unit and neonatal care.

Martin, who is a physical education teacher at Milford Haven School, said: “We as a family were devastated when my wife Caryl had a miscarriage in March.

“We would like to thank family and friends for their support and say thank you for the care received at Glangwili Hospital, and that is why we decided to take up this challenge.

“I’m so proud of Celt who has completed a very tough challenge for a nine-year-old. He is truly amazing, but this is also one of the toughest challenges I’ve ever done too!”

The pair are also raising funds for the child and adolescent mental health services at Glangwili in support of their niece and cousin.

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

To donate to Martin and Celt’s challenge, go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/martinceltfundraiser2021

For more details about Hywel Dda Health Charities and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk