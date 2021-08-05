The 'Bring Back the Pool' campaign in Milford Haven has shared some updating news regarding the paddling pool in the town.
Councillor Brian Phillips, along with several volunteers, has conducted much work on the pool located on The Rath near the centre of the town.
Tasks conducted by the councillor and his volunteers included weeding, jet-washing, cleaning, sweeping and removing surrounding rubbish.
Brian thanked volunteers Phil, Theresa, Dapper and Michael, along with several grandchildren who made themselves present.
The job however is not complete yet, and several tasks are currently being undertaken so that the pool is open as soon as possible.
When the pool opens, it has been mentioned that it will be with limited numbers, timed slots and track and trace in place to fit with Covid-19 guidelines.
