A man from Pembroke Dock is alleged to have failed to meet with requirements set out after being put on the sex offender’s register.
Sixty-seven-year-old Paul Phelps, of Ferry Terrace, Pembroke Dock, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 3, accused of failing to meet a notification order set out under the Sexual Offences Act 2003 which stated he must contact authorities within three days when moving to a new address.
The alleged offence was committed on April 28.
Phelps’ case was adjourned until August 18, where he will submit a plea at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.
