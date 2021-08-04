A man from Pembroke Dock is alleged to have failed to meet with requirements set out after being put on the sex offender’s register.

Sixty-seven-year-old Paul Phelps, of Ferry Terrace, Pembroke Dock, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 3, accused of failing to meet a notification order set out under the Sexual Offences Act 2003 which stated he must contact authorities within three days when moving to a new address.

The alleged offence was committed on April 28.

Phelps’ case was adjourned until August 18, where he will submit a plea at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.