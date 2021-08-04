All teenagers aged 16 and 17 in Wales will be offered the coronavirus vaccine, the Welsh Government has said.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has confirmed that all healthy 16 and 17-year-olds will now be able to receive a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
This is in addition to the existing offer of two doses of vaccine to 16-17 year olds who are in ‘at-risk’ groups.
Welsh health minister Eluned Morgan said young people who are within three months of their 18th birthday were already being offered the Covid-19 vaccine in Wales.
She said: "In all instances, the offer of vaccination to children and young people must be accompanied by appropriate information to enable children and young people, and those with parental responsibility, to be adequately appraised of the potential harms and benefits of vaccination as part of informed consent prior to vaccination.
"In line with the other nations of the UK, the Welsh Government welcomes the latest JCVI advice and thank them for their expertise and considered judgement on such important issues.
"We are now working with the NHS on the arrangements needed to offer the vaccination to all 16 and 17-year-olds in line with the JCVI advice."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment