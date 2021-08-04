A popular car park in Haverfordwest has been shut for another month due in part to what the town council describe as 'vehicle-related nuisance'.

Lower Racecourse car park will be shut the entire month of August. It had been shut in July.

Haverfordwest Town Council, in conjunction with Portfield Recreation Committee, say they are shutting the site for another month to protect the well-being of the community.

A statement issued by both parties read: "Haverfordwest Racecourse is open for your leisure. However, the car park on the Lower Racecourse will be closed during the month of August."

Both the council and the committee manage different parts of the site however they have come together and agreed to close the car park after local reports of complaints from near-by residents.

They went on to say the matter was being taken into consideration.

"We are reviewing options to alleviate the vehicle-related nuisance that is taking place in the car park which we consider to be a disregard for community well-being.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding."

Dyfed-Powys police said patrols were planned to be increased in the area and they will work with the town council and committee to tackle the issues.

"Police had been made aware of concerns raised by local residents about the disturbance being caused in the Lower Racecourse car park over the last few weeks.

"Extra patrols were planned by the Neighbourhood Policing Team for the area.

"The area is now closed for the month of August.

"We will work with partners to address any anti-social behaviour in our communities."