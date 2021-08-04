A three-year-old boy has died after a collision involving a vehicle in the Clynderwen area on the evening of Tuesday, August 3.
The collision occurred at approximately 7pm on the Tuesday night at a private property.
Police said that the boy died at the scene.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing and the family is being supported by specialist officers.
"The health and safety executive and HM Coroner have been informed. Nobody else was injured.”
