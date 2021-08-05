A man from Pembroke Dock admitted carrying a knife in a public place.

Lee Hart, of Commercial Row, Pembroke Dock, is accused of carrying a hand-made billhook and fishing knife - blade six inches in length – on his street, on July 4, without good reason or lawful authority.

On the same day – July 4 – Hart was also accused of using threatening and abusive behaviour in the town.

Forty-eight-year-old Hart pleaded guilty to both charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on August 3.

He was fined £230, made to pay court costs of £85 and a surcharge of £95.

Hart also had a community order made which ends on August 2, 2022, and will have to carry out rehabilitation activity for 15 days.

The knife was forfeited and destroyed.