Wednesday 11th August

Open Mic, Middlegate, Pembroke

Jam Session, The Old Chemist, Saundersfoot

Friday 13th August

Alex Warlow, The Dial Inn, Lamphey

Garry Wale, Talouies, Milford Haven

Gabe Is A Unit, Haverhub, Haverfordwest

No Lockdown Rockdown with the Hoochie Coochie band & others, Sports & Social Club, St Ishmaels

Saturday 14th August

Shanty Le Hara, Dewislake Camp Site, Lamphey

No Lockdown Rockdown with the Hoochie Coochie band & others, Sports & Social Club, St Ishmaels

Bardo’s Electric Love Cabinet, The Old Coach & Horses, Fishguard

Welsh Dub Gathering, Trehale Farm, Mathry

Lowri Evans & Lee Mason, Castell Henllys

La Loba, Youth Hostel, Broad Haven

Papa Gee, The Dial Inn, Lamphey

Waves, Talouies, Milord Haven

The Review, The Golf Club, Milford Haven

Tom Gray, No Mean Biscuit, Elin Jones, Cariad, Prince’s Quay/The Guildhall, Cardigan

Sunday 15th August

BB Skone Show, Pure West Radio

Live music, The Old Chemist, Saundersfoot

It is recommended you check with venues before travelling.

