Wednesday 11th August
Open Mic, Middlegate, Pembroke
Jam Session, The Old Chemist, Saundersfoot
Friday 13th August
Alex Warlow, The Dial Inn, Lamphey
Garry Wale, Talouies, Milford Haven
Gabe Is A Unit, Haverhub, Haverfordwest
No Lockdown Rockdown with the Hoochie Coochie band & others, Sports & Social Club, St Ishmaels
Saturday 14th August
Shanty Le Hara, Dewislake Camp Site, Lamphey
No Lockdown Rockdown with the Hoochie Coochie band & others, Sports & Social Club, St Ishmaels
Bardo’s Electric Love Cabinet, The Old Coach & Horses, Fishguard
Welsh Dub Gathering, Trehale Farm, Mathry
Lowri Evans & Lee Mason, Castell Henllys
La Loba, Youth Hostel, Broad Haven
Papa Gee, The Dial Inn, Lamphey
Waves, Talouies, Milord Haven
The Review, The Golf Club, Milford Haven
Tom Gray, No Mean Biscuit, Elin Jones, Cariad, Prince’s Quay/The Guildhall, Cardigan
Sunday 15th August
BB Skone Show, Pure West Radio
Live music, The Old Chemist, Saundersfoot
It is recommended you check with venues before travelling.
BB Skone presents the local music show every Sunday at 7pm on Pure West Radio
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.