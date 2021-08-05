HM Tenby Coastguard rescue team received two requests for assistance within a few hours early into the day of Wednesday, August 4.
The first request came at 9.15am when the team was requested to work alongside HM Coastguard Dale, Angle Lifeboat and St Davids Lifeboat.
The four teams worked together to search the Cleddau River and the surrounding areas for a person possibly in distress.
The call came after a personal locator beacon (PLB) had been activated. All teams were quickly on the scene and commenced a search of the area.
HM Coastguard Tenby said: "Updated information was received during the search that the PLB location had been updated and was not in our area and teams were stood down."
It was shortly after noon when the second call came in to assist RNLI lifeguards with a casualty on South beach in Tenby.
The team was called at 12.53pm and were quickly on the scene to help lifeguards carry the patient to a safer location further up the beach.
They waited with the casualty for Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust paramedics.
Once paramedics arrived, the casualty was assisted from the beach to the awaiting land ambulance for transport to hospital for further care.
