FOR most people a100-mile ultramarathon would be challenge enough, add to that an ultramarathon towing a full drum kit and on top of that add a music concert at the end and you have Letterston drummer, Bob Thomas' latest achievement.

Bob completed the challenge of music, muscle and mettle to raise money for a very personal cause; Cardiac Risk in the Young (Cry).

For Bob the cause was one very close to home; as a child he lost his older sister, Sarah, to an undiagnosed heart condition. At the time Bob was 11 and Sarah an 'incredibly sporty' 16-year-old netball and hockey player.

"It hit my family horrendously," said Bob. "It was the strangest experience. Being 11 you don't know how to react when someone that close to you is no longer there."

Bob decided to run day and night from Cardiff to Letterston to raise money for the Cry. Not only that, when he arrived at his home village, he went on to play an open air gig with his band Late Night Arrangement.

Bob said the experience counted as 'the best few days of my life'.

"The ultramarathon was incredible," he said. "It was extremely painful but amazing.

"Everyone was so kind we had hundreds of people stopping to donate and many more beeping and shouting encouragement."

Bob said that public support as well as his support team got him through the run.

"I had some very dark moments on the run where I wasn't sure if I would make it in time for the show but the guys kept me focused and got me through," he said.

"The gig was brilliant I love playing with LNA and there was no better way to cap such an epic trip.

"It was pure joy to play with them and see everyone who came out to support me enjoy the music."

To date Bob has raised more than £5,000 for Cry.

"Cry is an incredible charity who research into heart conditions in the young," he said. "Cry is doing a lot to help by preventing these deaths [of young people from undiagnosed heart conditions]." However, screening can lead to an 89 per cent reduction.

To support Bob's fundraising visit, look for 100 mile drum kit tow on Virgin Money Giving.