A date has been agreed for the relocation of Pembroke Dock Post Office from its current location of 17 Gordon Street.

The post office will move to 5-7 Dimond Street, where a branch of Londis currently sits, around the corner from the post office's current location.

The new premises are to be refurbished, with a modern open-plan retail environment to incorporate a Londis store.

It has also been announced that there will be an extra 61 hours of post office service a week, with the same wide range of post office services along with a new postmaster.

The relocated branch will open on Thursday, September 2, at 1pm, while the current branch will close on Wednesday August 18, at 5.30pm.

During the time in between the closure and new opening, customers are told that other post office branches are convenient and open, including:

• Pennar Post Office, 8 High Street, SA72 6PA

• Pembroke Post Office, 49 Main Street, SA71 4JT

The new opening hours of the relocated branch will be Monday to Saturday - 8.45am to 5.30pm at the post office counter. The retail counter, which also offers most post office services, will be open Monday to Sunday - 6am to 10pm.

This makes an additional 61 hours per week of current post office services.

A spokesperson said: "After careful consideration of the feedback received, we remain confident that the layout and location of the new branch will continue to meet customer needs and deliver an excellent service, whilst securing the long-term viability of post office services in the local community.

"We are working closely with the operator on the internal layout and some existing fixtures, fittings and retail stock will be realigned or removed to make sure there is clear access into the premises. The entrance, aisles and queuing area will be kept free from obstructions ensuring adequate space is available for customers to move around the store and access post office services with ease."