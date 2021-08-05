LOCALS in the village of Hermon want to help run their local tip in a bid to keep it open.

Pembrokeshire County Council is currently consulting on the future of waste and recycling centres (WRC) in the county after research revealed that at some sites less than 30 per cent of available slots were being booked.

The consultation puts forward two options; to either reduce the number of WRC sites operated by the council or to rationalise the opening hours of all WRCs based on data.

With the use of the centre in Hermon the lowest in Pembrokeshire there are fears that the future of the site is in jeopardy.

Local community co-operative, Cwm Arian Renewable Energy (Care), is suggesting a partnership with the county council at Hermon WRC to increase footfall and improve services.

"We are suggesting an alternative option to reducing the service at Hermon," said a Care spokesperson.

"We want to work in partnership with the local authority to run projects at the site in Hermon that increase footfall and improve services, thereby protecting the site from reduced hours and/or closure."

Care says it could design and deliver a social enterprise, such as a tip shop, a repair café, remakery workshops, local composting and/or a library of things from the WRC.

It is also offering to open, manage and run the waste and recycling centre in Hermon on days the local authority cannot provide a service.

Care has been in communication with the council to explore whether it, as a not for profit group, can access new resources for the facility that are not available to local government

As well a focusing on Hermon's future, Care is encouraging all Pembrokeshire residents to take part in the consultation that ends next Monday, August 9.

Care believes that community groups across the county use its model at the five other recycling sites under review in Pembrokeshire.

"PCC does a wonderful job by being the very best in the UK for recycling," said Care's Daniel Blackburn.

"To go further we feel that there are definitely opportunities where we could help strengthen the circular economy and safeguard services at our Hermon Centre.

"We also fully appreciate that a joint venture with council will be a big challenge given the tight legal framework that the county's recycling sites need to operate under."

He went on to say that the cooperative had seen many examples, across the world, where the involvement of community groups in recycling centres has really enhanced and even transformed these services.

Anyone who feels community groups should be allowed to help protect services at the county's recycling centres can express this in their answer to question 22 within the online consultation.

For more on the consultation with Care, contact Daniel on: 01239 831602 or via daniel@cwmarian.org.uk.