ANCIENT twisted oak trees, wind swept Hawthorns and moss-covered sycamores, the artist Gerald Dewsbury is exhibiting his naturalistic oil paintings during the month of August at Picton Castle.

The paintings, which have an edge to their natural inspiration, can be seen in the Courtyard Gallery.

When he first visited the Carew River estuary almost ten years ago, Gerald was immediately drawn to the twisted tree forms scattered along the tidal edge which are constant motifs in his work.

Said to be in common with the work of Graham Sutherland, Gerald's depictions can often evolve into creatures, expressing emotions and sensations.

Recently, Gerald has been revisiting the area and this latest body of work contains many small paintings inspired by this particular landscape.

Graduating from Falmouth School of Art, and having been awarded several prizes, Gerald says he is delighted to be able to show his work at the venue.

"My subject matter comes primarily from the landscape and the myriad of minutiae that are found within it," said the award-winning artist.

"I am not just interested in the broad aspect of what I see, nor in just capturing the ‘essence’ of a place.

"A molehill can fascinate as much as a mountain; roots, stones, branches etc can take on a life of their own, and certain places draw me back again and again as there is always something new to discover and paint."

Gerald Dewsbury 2021, Picton Castle, is open daily from 10am to 5pm.

Exhibition dates for Gerald Dewsbury RCA are 1st to 31st August.

For more information about Picton Castle see www.pictoncastle.co.uk.