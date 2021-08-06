This Sunday, Neyland Cricket Club could make history by becoming the first Pembrokeshire side in the final of the Voneus National Village Cup.
They have defied the odds on numerous occasions and have clocked in hundreds of miles of travel on their way to Sunday's semi-final.
Already, they have beaten Milford Hall, Clipstone and Bilsthorpe, and South Wingfield, having played all Midlands-based sides away from home.
However, it is a return to home for Neyland, as they face Alvanley CC from Cheshire this Sunday, in a game where the sporting phrase, 'winner takes all,' really comes into play.
The winner of Sunday's semi-final will travel to London in mid-September to play a grand final at Lord's Cricket Ground.
Last Sunday, Calmore Sports Club beat Stoke Green, meaning Sunday's winners will face the Hampshire-based side at Lord's on September 19.
Should Neyland progress, they would be the first ever side from Pembrokeshire to reach the national final, and the first Welsh side since 2004.
This is even more extraordinary considering it is their debut campaign in the Voneus National Village Cup.
The squad has been built on over a decade's worth of growing and training together, which has helped them reach this stage, and looks to take them one step further, to the home of cricket.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.