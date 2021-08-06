HYWEL Dda Health Charities is running a ‘60 in September’ challenge to raise money for local NHS patients, service-users and staff.

They are urging people in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire to sign up for the event – like husband-and-wife team Maria and Adrian Davies, of Haverfordwest, did last year.

All you need to do is think of an activity based around the number 60, complete it during September, and pledge to raise at least £60.

You can raise money for a chosen hospital, ward or service in the Hywel Dda area, or for the Support for Life Response Fund.

You could run, walk or cycle 60 miles; do 60 press ups; carry out 60 random acts of kindness; bake 60 cakes. Or, if your 60th birthday falls during September, why not ask for donations instead of gifts? The list of ideas is endless.

It was a great effort by Maria and Adrian, who ran 60 miles each over the month.

Maria works in the patient experience team at Withybush Hospital and Adrian is a work coach at Pembroke Dock Job Centre.

Maria, 33, said she enjoyed her job, helping patients to stay connected with their families, while they are in hospital.

“I took part because I wanted to raise some money to pay for comfort packs and basic toiletries for our patients who don’t have access to them,” Maria said.

Tara Nickerson, fundraising manager for Hywel Dda Health Charities, said the charity was bowled over by the support given by its local communities.

“We would love it if people could show their support by taking part in our 60 in September challenge. Every penny raised enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

There are no rules for the ’60 in September’ challenge – apart from the Government guidelines on social distancing.

All the charity asks is that you raise a minimum of £60 for Hywel Dda Health Charities.

You can sign up at https://60inseptember21.eventbrite.co.uk

You can also register by contacting the Hywel Dda fundraising office on fundraising.hyweldda@wales.nhs.uk.