Pembrokeshire County Council has announced a joint project currently ongoing with both National Theatre Wales and learners from Milford Haven School.

The project focuses on homelessness, as the 17 young people at the school were keen to get involved when they heard of new homeless pods being installed at the site of the former Hubberston VC School.

The students wanted to make the site and the town welcoming for the people moving in in September, and wanted to provide them with something useful.

Between them, it was decided that a colourful and artistic mural would make the site look welcoming, while what they would provide the people with is a cook book to 'give them a homely feel and help give them ideas for healthy meals on a budget.'

An artist came in to assist the pupils with the mural, while a chef got involved to create recipes for the cook book, which features a series of recipes which cost approximately £20 per week.

Pembrokeshire County Council said that it will be sharing the cook book with all other tenants.

A county council spokesperson said: "We will be doing a handover in September when school restarts and we cannot wait to see the finished mural and cookbooks the young people have worked hard to produce for our pod residents.

"A big thank you and well done to all involved. We’re sure our pod residents will be really grateful for your efforts and for wanting to welcome them into the community."