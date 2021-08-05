Dyfed-Powys Police executed a drugs warrant at an address in Pembroke Dock on Saturday 31.
A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.
He has been released under investigation.
Dyfed-Powys Police has not identified the arrested man.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.