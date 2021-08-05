THIS morning police were in search of an individual whose welfare was taken into 'concern'.
Local reports say there was heavy police presence at between 12 and 1am this morning (Thursday 5), which included police cars and vans around the Cleddau Bridge.
Police say they received a call in relation to a missing person.
"We received a call raising concern for the whereabouts and the welfare of an individual.
"A search was conducted and the individual was found near the Cleddau Bridge."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.