THIS morning police were in search of an individual whose welfare was taken into 'concern'.

Local reports say there was heavy police presence at between 12 and 1am this morning (Thursday 5), which included police cars and vans around the Cleddau Bridge.

Police say they received a call in relation to a missing person.

"We received a call raising concern for the whereabouts and the welfare of an individual.

"A search was conducted and the individual was found near the Cleddau Bridge."