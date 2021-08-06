A volunteer coastguard rescue officer has recently ran 100km in order to raise funds for the Coastguard Association and for Wales Air Ambulance,

Nigel Williams, 39, who volunteers for HM Dale Coastguard and also works on Valero Oil Refinery, ran 100km, raising over £1,500 for his two chosen charities in the process.

The 2021 'Race to the Stones' run took place on July 10 along the Ridgeway from Lewknor in Oxfordshire to Avebury in Wiltshire, with over 3,400 runners participating.

Nigel completed the ultra-marathon at 4am, with a finishing time of 20 hours 32 minutes.

So far, Nigel has raised £1,574.88 which includes gift aid and donations still coming in, with his online sponsorship page still open for several more weeks.

The money raised includes match funding of £250 for each charity from Valero Pembroke Refinery.

Nigel said: “This was a massive challenge which took a lot of time to train for, so I’m happy I completed it. This was an amazing experience with a finishing time of 20hrs 32mins. I was planning on doing the run anyway, so I decided to do it for worthy charities.

“I’ve seen the Wales Air Ambulance operating in the area many times and it is such an amazing service to have available. I decided to do my run for both the Wales Air Ambulance and the Coastguard Association.

“I have had amazing support from my family and friends and I would like to say thank you to them.

“I raised a lot more than I thought was possible. The money will be split 50/50 between the charities.”

Katie Macro, Wales Air Ambulance’s south west Wales community fundraiser, said: “A huge congratulations to Nigel on competing Race To The Stones in the amazing time of 20hrs 32mins. His determination and commitment to the event is shown by the support and donations that he has received from family, friends and his workplace - Valero Pembroke Refinery.

"Thank you for supporting us and for raising over £1,500 for two important charities. Every penny you’ve raised will help people who need the Wales Air Ambulance across Wales.”

To donate towards Nigel's fundraising, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/NigelRTTS

Further information on how to raise funds for Wales Air Ambulance can be found via www.walesairambulance.com

Alternatively, a £5 text-message donation can be made by texting the word HELI to 70711.