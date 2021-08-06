Dyfed-Powys Police officers are currently at the scene of a 'traffic incident where the road is currently blocked,' between Crundale and Clarbeston Road.
The blocked road is 'just outside Crundale, heading towards Clarbeston Road.'
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Please avoid the area whilst we are in attendance."
