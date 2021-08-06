 UPDATE: Dyfed-Powys Police officers have left the scene of a 'traffic collision' between Crundale and Clarbeston Road.

The blocked road was 'just outside Crundale, heading towards Clarbeston Road.'

Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police were called at 7.45am this morning to a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision.

"No injuries reported. The road was clear by 9.30am.”