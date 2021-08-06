UPDATE: Dyfed-Powys Police officers have left the scene of a 'traffic collision' between Crundale and Clarbeston Road.
The blocked road was 'just outside Crundale, heading towards Clarbeston Road.'
Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police were called at 7.45am this morning to a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision.
"No injuries reported. The road was clear by 9.30am.”
