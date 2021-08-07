A cat has gone missing from the Steynton area, with the owner concerned for her beloved pet's safety.
The female cat went missing around the Derwent Avenue estate of Steynton, Milford Haven, earlier this week.
Caroline Jones, the cat's owner, describes her as 'black half moustache and goatee, white forelock and pink nose, (she) should be wearing a black and white collar with a bell on.'
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Caroline on the Steynton Community Group on Facebook.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.