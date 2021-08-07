Police officers in Milford Haven have been appealing in relation to an offence which saw a vehicle damaged in the centre of the town.
The damage caused to the vehicle happened at some point between 10am and 1.30pm on Sunday, July 25 on Victoria Road.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers in Milford Haven said: "Any witnesses to this, please contact PS866 Nick Rice on 101."
