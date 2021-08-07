The Milford Haven community is coming together to help raise €60,000 for a man raised in the town who is battling stage five cancer.

Wayne Baxter grew up in Milford Haven, attending the grammar school. He still looks back fondly at memories such as 'the old outdoor pool, the Fort, Gelliswick when there was a caravan park, all night fishing and many local sports at the Esso playing fields.'

Wayne has always been sporty, playing for the Esso Club and also Milford Athletic as well as playing youth rugby at Milford Haven Rugby Club. However, recent years have not been the kindest.

Wayne's mother Joyce died two years ago, and he is now battling stage five prostate cancer, raising money wherever possible for his urgent treatment.

Now living in France, Wayne has to travel to Austria to receive the most modern and quality care, which is not covered by French health insurance.

The four visits to Austria, along with scans, injections and everything else amounts to €60,000, but the Milford Haven community is helping him where possible.

There is currently an online mug sale for Wayne's cause, on the 'I went to Milford Haven Grammar School,' Facebook page, where all profits from the £10 mugs are going to Wayne's GoFundMe page.

Also on the Facebook page is an auction for a trip for two to Stack Rock Fort on Sunday, August 29. The deadline for the auction is Sunday, August 15.

Wayne said of the support from his hometown: "I try to get back as often as possible although recent travel restrictions have certainly stopped that. When home, I see people that I have not seen in years, and yet it seems like yesterday. The distinct pleasure of Milford.

"My career in electronics gave me the chance to travel a lot, and yet, I always call Milford home. I guess you need to have lived there in order to understand that."

To donate towards Wayne's cause, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/Treatment-waynes-fight-against-cancer

Alternatively, to find out more about the mug sale and Stack Rock Fort visit auction, email nimamccanch@outlook.com