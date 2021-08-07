Visit Pembrokeshire has urged both locals and holidaymakers to keep safe while travelling around the county, with Wales moving to alert level zero today (Saturday, August 7).
The organisation said that people within Pembrokeshire have been working to make it safer for people to visit communities throughout the county.
Social distancing and improved cleanliness are just some of the measures taken to make sure Pembrokeshire is 'good to go.'
Visit Pembrokeshire urges people to plan and book ahead of any trips as restrictions are eased further, including booking accommodation and attractions which are predicted to get busy quickly.
It has also reminded people that face masks are to be worn in shops and all indoor public spaces including public transport, restaurants and pubs.
Visit Pembrokeshire also published a list of advice to keep safe while visiting anywhere, which includes:
- Social distance - keep two metres apart
- Frequently wash your hands
- Respect the landscape - follow the countryside code
- Avoid busy locations
- Dispose of litter responsibly or take it home
- Book ahead to avoid disappointment
- Eat local, buy local, shop local - use contactless when possible
Visit Pembrokeshire said: "We are very much looking forward to your return but understand that you may have some apprehension about your safety. Some parts of our communities are also anxious that the virus could increase as we welcome visitors to Pembrokeshire.
"Life in Pembrokeshire is already relaxed but things may take a little longer so please have patience and respect for each other. Just go with the flow.
"Everyone loves the coast, as an island nation we’re drawn to it but it can get busy.
"Why not discover somewhere different, away from the crowds. Head into our lush green landscape on foot or bike to uncover the real Pembrokeshire: our valleys, hills and waterways. You might find your new favourite place."
