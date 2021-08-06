A man from Portfield Gate was fined after his sheep strayed to the side of a highway.

On May 6, Kevin James Williams sheep were found wandering along the B4341 which runs between Haverfordwest and Broad Haven.

Seventy-two-year-old Williams, of the Portfield Gate area, was found guilty under Single Justice Procedure at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on August 5.

Williams was fined £20 and made to pay charges amounting to £124.