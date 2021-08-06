A man has been arrested after driving whilst allegedly in possession of drugs.
The incident took place at a stop check in Roch on Thursday morning (August 5).
Pembrokeshire Road Policing released a statement saying: "A man was arrested following a stop check in Roch yesterday morning, on suspicion of possessing cocaine.
"He has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries."
