OVER 8,500 coronavirus vaccines were administered across the Hywel Dda University Health Board area in the last seven days, taking the total number of jabs to 534,262 across the three counties.

The latest update from the health board reports that, up to August 4, some 250,545 people have now had both jabs in Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire.

A statement from the health board said: “Every person matters and this past week another 1,007 first vaccine doses have been given.

“Thank you to everyone who continues to come forward for their vaccine.

“We’re continuing to encourage younger people to join the hundreds of thousands of people who have already had a Covid-19 vaccine.

“When asked in March, according to a YouGov survey, 91% of young people aged 18-24 have said they’ll be having a Covid-19 vaccine and cross mid and west Wales, over 37,000 young people under 30 have had their vaccine so far.

“Long-Covid is just as likely to affect young people as any other age group, and Covid-19 vaccination can help to protect you against this potential serious illness or long-term consequences.

“Most side effects from having a COVID-19 vaccine are mild and only last a few days

“If you’re concerned, you can find out more information on the Public Health Wales website or call in to one of our centres to discuss any questions you may have with our vaccination team.

“All residents have easy and flexible access to a COVID-19 vaccine, first and second dose walk-in vaccine clinics have been running at all Hywel Dda mass vaccination centres, as well as dedicated antenatal and mental health and wellbeing vaccine clinics in selected venues.”

In Ceredigion (population 72,695) 52,049 first doses have now been given (71.6%) and 46,515 second doses (64%).

In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) 91,470 first does have been given (72.7%) and 81,372 second doses (64.7%).

And in Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) some 131,621 first doses have been given (69.7%) and 116,166 second doses (61.5%).