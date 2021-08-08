A new socialising group for Pembrokeshire, called 'Walk and Talk,' will be seen at Milford Marina next week.
The new group has been set up in partnership between PAVS' dementia support communities and West Wales Walking for Wellbeing.
The group, which is a dementia supportive group, aims to 'improve physical and mental wellbeing and at the same time enjoy the wonderful Pembrokeshire scenery.'
Next Thursday, August 12 at 1.30pm, the group will be seen walking around Milford Marina, a walk to which everybody is welcome.
The group said: "How far you walk will depend on what suits you, and if you prefer to talk more and walk less, that is fine."
It has also been said that registering prior to the walk is essential for health and safety reasons.
For more information or to register, email cherry.evans@pavs.org.uk
