A HUGE Thresher Shark has been seen launching itself out of the sea off Strumble Head.

The Shark, estimated at around four metres in length, was first seen by Sea Trust's Holly Dunn and her Pembrokeshire Porpoise Photo ID group, along with Ken Barnett on last Tuesday, August 3.

The huge creature seen blasting out of the water about 500 metres off the headland took Sea Trust staff and volunteers by such surprise that nobody managed to get an image of the impressive creature.

"Ken is our star volunteer photographer and when I arrived at Strumble just after the event, I jokingly told Kenny he was sacked for not getting a picture," said Sea Trust founder and director Cliff Benson.

"To be honest at that distance and with no warning it would have been a bit of a miracle."

Ken returned to Strumble on Wednesday and his perseverance was rewarded when the shark made a second appearance. Fully prepared this time, Ken captured these incredible images of the shark leaping out of the sea.

"Thresher Sharks tend to be loners, so it's probable that it was the same animal as the previous day," said Cliff.

"Sharks are fish and have no need to surface and sightings are pretty rare, although we have had several sightings over the years and the seas around south west Wales seem to be a bit of a hot spot for them."

Thresher sharks spend most of their time in the deep waters of the open sea, rarely straying into coastal areas. They can grow up to 450cms and weigh up to 340kgs. They use their long tail to stun fish while hunting.

Describing his second time lucky at Strumble, Ken added:

"In my peripheral vision to my right something caught my attention, a massive splash. I swung the camera around to see this beautiful bar of silver in the form of a Thresher Shark leave the water.

"I rattled off several shots and hoped for the best.

"How lucky was I to have seen it on two consecutive days when you might never see such a sight in a lifetime?"