AN APPEAL has gone out for information on a man missing from the Milford Haven area since last night, Thursday, August 5.
Neil Picton, 38, is from Milford Haven. He is described in posts on social media as wearing a light green blue hoodie, grey joggers and black trainers. He had two fishing rods with him and a dark green army waterproof jacket with a dark blue Nike bag.
He is on foot and does not have a mobile phone on him.
Reports say he was spotted last night around midnight by a member of the public down the slip hill by Milford beach where he was described as being 'okay'.
However, he has not been seen since.
Anybody who sees him is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police immediately and also to contact his wife, Anna Evans Picton, via Facebook.
