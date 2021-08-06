A man missing from the Milford Haven area since last night, Thursday, August 5, has been found.

Neil Picton, 38, from Milford Havenwas described in posts on social media as wearing a light green blue hoodie, grey joggers and black trainers. He had two fishing rods with him and a dark green army waterproof jacket with a dark blue Nike bag.

He is on foot and does not have a mobile phone on him.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed this afternoon, Friday, August 6, that Mr Picton has now been found.