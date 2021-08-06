A fundraising page has been set up in memory of Ianto Jenkins, the three-year-old boy who died on Tuesday night after a collision involving a vehicle.
The GoFundMe page has been put up online in order to provide support for Ianto's grieving family.
Within 24 hours of the page being set up, it had already reached double the initial target of £1,000.
The fundraising page described Ianto as 'a happy, smiley, sweet little three-year-old boy who was crazy about tractors.
Zoe, who set up the page, said: "He was taken from his mummy far too soon.
"He's left behind a loving mummy and two sisters that adored him."
To donate towards the page, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-iantos-memory
