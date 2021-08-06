PEMBROKESHIRE'S lifeboat heroes have this week been recognised for their role in saving the lives of two divers off the county's coast last autumn.

Angle, Little and Broad Haven and St Davids lifeboats were launched after two divers failed to return from a trip near Martin's Haven on November 14 last year.

A rescue helicopter and three coastguard rescue teams were also tasked to search for the pair.

The lifeboats launched shortly before 5pm on a high spring tide in fading light. As they began searching, the light and sea conditions deteriorated rapidly, to the point where Little Haven inshore lifeboat was operating at the edge of its capability.

After an hour of searching in the dark, RNLI volunteer Thomas Kirby, on board St Davids all-weather lifeboat, spotted the two divers in the beam of a searchlight. They had drifted one and a half miles from their original position due to the tide and one of them had become entangled in the line from their surface marker buoy.

St Davids lifeboat safely recovered both divers from the sea. They were then taken ashore at Martin's Haven by Little Haven inshore lifeboat, and handed over to the coastguard rescue team for ongoing care.

The all-weather lifeboats from Angle and St Davids then assisted the inshore lifeboat from Little Haven to return to shore safely, as sea conditions were so bad by then that an alternative recovery site had to be used.

On Thursday, August 5, Adrian Carey, RNLI head of maritime delivery visited St Davids RNLI Lifeboat Station to offer his thanks and congratulations to all the crews for their professionalism.

Crew members will also receive a letter of commendation from RNLI chairman, Stuart Popham and a formal letter of thanks is also to be sent to HM Coastguard for their key role in co-ordinating the rescue.

Nicola Davies, HM Coastguard maritime commander said:

"This rescue demonstrated great multi-agency teamwork in some challenging conditions."

Roger Smith, RNLI area lifesaving manager added:

"Thanks to the professionalism of HM Coastguard and RNLI volunteer lifeboat crews, the two divers were located in time to save their lives.

"I am so proud of the selflessness and determination shown by all involved, and this recognition is very well deserved."