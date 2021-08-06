A man from Pembrokeshire has been fined after breaking Covid rules.
Sean Wayne Boswell, of Monkton, was seen away from his home during the emergency period without reasonable excuse.
The incident occurred on January 17.
Twenty-nine-year-old Boswell found the case against him proved in his absence under the single justice procedure on August 5 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.
He was fined £1,760 by magistrates under the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (Wales) Regulations 2020.
Boswell was also ordered to pay a £176 surcharge and £90 costs.
The total he was fined was £2,026 with which he has to pay by September 2.
