A man from Milford Haven has lost his driving licence for three years after driving on drugs.
David Lewis, of Chestnut Way, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to driving on cocaine, at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on August 3.
Lewis committed the offence on August 1, whilst driving his Volkswagen Golf along Penally road, Tenby.
He was made to pay Crown Prosecution costs of £85, surcharge amounting to £55.00, and fined £80.
Lewis was also disqualified from driving for a period of 36 months.
He has till August 17 to fulfil the outstanding fines and charges.
