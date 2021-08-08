Pembrokeshire County Council has appointed Rob Davies as head of education improvement and commissioning, following a decision made by the senior staffing committee.
Mr Davies, currently a head of secondary achievement in Swansea, will join the council on the October 1. He will take up post in a reformed structure of the education department. He has had a 30-year career in education including various teaching roles, working in local authorities and in Estyn.
Cllr David Simpson, the leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, said: “I am delighted to announce Mr Rob Davies as the head of education improvement and commissioning. I look forward to welcoming Rob to Pembrokeshire in the coming weeks and we look forward to continuing in making improvements in education for all our young people.”
Cllr Guy Woodham, the cabinet member for education and lifelong learning said: “I am pleased that we have recruited Mr Rob Davies who will bring with him a range of education experience that will enhance our team further.”
Mr Davies was appointed following an extensive recruitment process, culminating in an interview at senior staffing.
