While on a practice night, HM Coastguard Dale arrived at the scene of a road traffic collision, helping an injured biker and spending over two hours there.
Although it was not an official tasking, volunteers arrived at Clay Bridge in the Herbrandston area of Milford Haven where a road traffic collision had occurred moments prior.
A biker was lying on the road following the collision, and volunteers immediately began making the casualty comfortable.
Police and ambulance were called, as HM Coastguard Dale team members directed traffic until police arrived and closed the road.
The team then controlled access from Herbrandston until relieved by Pembrokeshire County Council staff.
The casualty was taken care of by the team until Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust arrived on the scene.
HM Coastguard Dale said: "As part of the job we looked after the welfare of witnesses and friends, with snacks, water and jackets."
The team spent a total of two and a half hours at the scene assisting all those concerned.
