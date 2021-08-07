England’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has warned British holidaymakers that they "won’t be able to leave the country" unless they are fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

The news will come as a blow to Brits who are not vaccinated against coronavirus, which is responsible for a global health crisis.

This week, it was announced fully-vaccinated passengers returning to England, Scotland and Wales from France will no longer have to quarantine after this Sunday under changes to UK Covid travel restrictions.

Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway all moved from amber to green.

While the government issued fresh advice to anyone travelling to Spain.

It was feared that the latest travel update would see Spain demoted to the red list due to an increased prevalence of Covid-19 and variants, but the country has retained its amber status.

Following 15 changes to the UK travel list, Mr Shapps warned all countries will require holidaymakers to be fully vaccinated before entering.

Speaking to LBC, he said: "I think double vaccination, full vaccination, is going to be a feature for ever more and most countries, probably all countries, will require full vaccination in order for you to enter.”

He added: "It’s important to understand that there are simply going to be things that you will not be able to do unless you’re double-vaccinated or have a medical reason not to be, including going abroad.

"So actually there are good reasons if you’re perhaps in your twenties and you feel like ‘oh, this doesn’t really affect me’ — well, it is going to, because you won’t be able to leave the country."

Plans to boost vaccien uptake in young people

On Friday it was announced that the benefits of having the coronavirus vaccine are going to be broadcast to partygoers in nightclubs to help drive up the number of young people getting the jab.

The Department of Health and Social Care said more than two-thirds of young adults aged 18 to 29 have received one dose of the vaccine.

But there have been concerns over the uptake of the jab among younger people.

Also from Friday, a new campaign will roll out across social channels such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and TikTok, as well as on radio stations Kiss, Capital, Heart, Sunrise, and TalkSport, urging vaccine uptake in young adults.