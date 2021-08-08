Nando’s is giving away free chicken to help students celebrate their GCSE, A’Level, Scottish Highers and National 5 results next week.

Nando’s is back with its annual Results Day Promotion, providing unwavering support and a judgement-free offering in the form of free PERi-PERi for students picking up their grades – no matter the result!

Whether you're adding spice to your celebration or commiserating with chicken, Nando’s will be giving away a free starter or ¼ chicken to all GCSE students picking up their grades, as well as A-Level, Scottish Highers & National 5’s students on the 10th or 12th August.

And this year, there’s an extra twist in store for last year’s students who missed out.

Last year was a tough year all-round and due to Covid-closures Nando’s was not able to give students their well-deserved snack. In a spicy turn-of-events this year, determined for no one to miss out (even if it’s a year postponed), Nando’s is opening the offer to 2020 results students.

If you’re heading to uni, we have news for you too. From 10th August, Nando’s will also be kicking off its recruitment for new Student Brand Ambassadors across the country, opening opportunities for young fans to be Nando’s next Ambassador on campus.

Nando’s Results Day promotion will be available in all Nando’s restaurants across the UK on the 10th and 12th of August to any 2020 or 2021 GCSE, A-Level, Scottish Highers’ and National 5 student who brings in their results and ID to collect their code for the order at table app and has a minimum spend of £7.

For full Results Day terms and conditions, you can find out more information on the Nando’s website.

For information on the Nando’s Ambassador head to nandosyard.online/ from the 10th August to sign up.