A COMMUNITY council is up in arms over proposals to demolish a farmhouse and replace it with a new dwelling and attached sleeping pods.

The owners of Ty Rhibyn Isaf on the outskirts of Newport have applied to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority to replace the existing house at the site with a new dwelling.

The house, outbuildings and land just over a mile outside the centre of Newport sold in November 2018 for £322,000.

A planning statement says that the new house would be similar in scale to the existing two storey detached house, which was occupied until fairly recently and is ‘still habitable’ although it ‘fallen into a state of disrepair’.

The new house would take ‘a more modern approach to the rear’ which would include a covered walkway connecting the main building to a glazed garden room and two single storey sleeping pods.

The northern elevation of the property would have ‘an agricultural barn type aesthetic’ and the roof would be clad in black corrugated roofing similar to those found on agricultural buildings.

A pre-planning consultation with the national park found that ‘there would be no case for the retention of the building should an application for its demolition be submitted’ says the planning statement.

However, Nevern Community Council says that demolishing the existing dwelling would mean the loss of yet another local farmstead and that the replacement house would be a ‘peculiar monstrosity’.

In a letter to the national park councillors say that they ‘strongly oppose’ the demolition and rebuild of Ty Rhibyn Isaf.

“Demolishing the existing cottage, does not in the view of the councillors, ensure that the value of the landscape and the distinctive character and special qualities of the area is protected,” said the letter.

“This will be the loss of another local farmstead, and in its place an unacceptable and inappropriate proposal.”

Councillors say that the new house has been designed with materials from buildings that house livestock ‘with no consideration to the visual aspect’.

“This build is totally different to any other dwelling in the area, and is certainly not in keeping with this area, it can be seen from the lane and will be viewed as a peculiar monstrosity,” they state.

“It is unfortunate in Pembrokeshire that demolition of dwellings seems to be becoming more common and this does not sit comfortably with the local residents.

“It is our heritage, our culture, our past that is being demolished. Our relatives lived and worked in these wonderful stone-built houses, and these demolitions have to stop.

“Retention of these properties, whether listed or not, with the repair and re-use as a family dwelling is paramount. If a building plot is what is required, then maybe this is what should be sought.”

Councillors are also concerned about increases in traffic and say that the planned demolition and rebuild does not ensure that the value of the landscape and the distinctive character and special qualities of the area are protected.

For more information on the plans, or to comment, visit the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s planning portal and enter reference NP/21/0191/FUL.