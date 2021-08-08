I've decided that this week's TRM should try to bring a bit of a party atmosphere to proceedings, taking a look on the bright side of life, hopefully putting a smile on a few faces as they recollect a few similar memories of their own.

I'm using three photos, and even though I'm not entirely certain as to exactly when the pictured celebrations took place, I'm not too bothered, because I'm sure that there'll be someone who'll correct me if I'm wrong.

The first photo comes from Brian Hearne, and he suggested that it's the Merlins Hill street party celebrating the Queen's Jubilee, and I'm guessing it was Her Majesty's Silver one in 1977.

By the look of it, everyone seems to be having a great time.

It reminds me of our Vicary Crescent party for the Queen's Coronation, in 1952.

I was 8 years old, and horrified to see my muscular, hairy-armed dad, dressed as a woman, hobbling around in high heels and make up (he deserved the bottle of scotch promised by skipper Noel Delph, one of our neighbours, who'd dared him to do it).

And my dad wasn't the only drag queen that morning. From the top of the Crescent, Geordie Higgins appeared dressed in a nurse's uniform.

Later, my dad discarded the embarrassing female attire, and morphed into The Great Ali Bongo, to perform his 'disappearing flea' act for all the kids seated in a line of chairs, and then ended the evening by playing his harmonica and leading everyone in a sing-a-long.

I reckon my dad enjoyed Coronation Day even more than the new Queen.

I was far less amused with the day, the kids were made to wear fancy dress, and all my suggestions had been vetoed by my mother who'd insisted that I turn out as a jockey, in a silk outfit she'd made specially for the occasion.

My best mate, Dave "Roy Rogers" Wigham, had laughed and laughed so much, I'd punched him... causing his nose to bleed... over my white silks ! And I'm glad there were no cameras around to capture one of the longest days of my young life!

The second photo is from Milford's Bi-Centenary celebrations, in 1990, (I think) which included lots of dressing-up, a huge variety of street entertainment and music, and ended with the late night sky being lit up by a firework display organised by the Young Lions.

The final snap is of an entertainment venue in Milford, which, during the Second World War, was advertised in brochures distributed all around the UK.

Despite the war it oozed with the glamour of 'get-away parties.'

"The Atlantic Club... Milford Haven... A residential club; beautifully situated, overlooking the sea, uniquely housed in a fort and equipped with every modern convenience. You will certainly be both intrigued and delighted with your holiday at South Hook Fort.

"It was built about the middle of the last century to guard the haven against unwanted strangers.

"Now, as the Atlantic Club, with every modern comfort, it offers a welcome to all who pass this way. The fort naturally occupies a commanding position near the entrance to Milford Haven, so that from the vantage point afforded by its flat roof, guests may enjoy wonderful views up the haven towards Pembroke, and in the opposite direction past St Annes Head to the Atlantic Ocean.

"The interior of the fort has been considerably altered to provide for dining room, lounges, games rooms and bathrooms, dancing, bar billiards, darts and table tennis (two tables) are among our amusements, central heating, electric light, Vi-spring mattresses and hot and cold water in every bedrooms have also been installed.

"A special feature of the hotel is that the food is mainly home produced. Fresh vegetables, fruit and Cornish-type clotted cream, home cured ham, together with freshly caught lobsters and crabs for which the coast is famous, maintain the cuisine at a very high standard.

"Tariff per week: Four and a half guineas: Per day: From 18/6d: Meals - lunch 3s 6d; afternoon tea - 2/- and 1s 6d; dinner - 6s.

"The haven affords every facility for yachting and sea bathing is perfectly safe and enjoyable from sandy beaches near the fort. There are no currents at South Hook.

"A new open-air swimming pool has been made at Milford Haven.

"There is a hard tennis court in the grounds and the nine-hole golf course is only two and a half miles away.

"Wartime arrangements: the club will remain open both summer and winter. Officers in HMS Forces are accepted as honorary members for one week, after which they must become elected members at a subscription of 1/- a week. Civilians - one guinea a year."

I guess it must've held one or two shindigs during and post war.

After it's life as the Atlantic Club, it was replaced firstly by Esso, then LNG.

Teaser time.. .and last week's poser ( It's 3:35. If the clock is rotated 90 degrees counterclockwise what time will it show?) produced a plethora of incorrect answers... the correct one being 12.20.

Successful time tellers were Anne and Jets Llewellyn; Geoffrey Sizer; Elinor Jones, Tom Brown and Helen Shelswell. Many thanks to all who got in touch.

No TRM next week, so I'll just leave you with this thought from Brian Carter: "We have all got our 'good old days' tucked away inside our hearts and we return to them in dreams like cats to favourite armchairs."

See you soon. Take care. Stay safe.