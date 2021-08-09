Ahead of the A Level and GCSE results this week, the children's charity NSPCC is offering support to those pupils left feeling anxious and stressed.

Between April and June, Childline delivered 1,812 counselling sessions to young people across the UK, who spoke about concerns relating to exams and exams being cancelled.

This has more than doubled when compared to the same period last year, where 861 counselling sessions were delivered.

In 43% of these counselling sessions, a young person also spoke about their mental and emotional health.

Figures show that 985 sessions were delivered to girls, 220 were delivered to boys, and in 607 of the sessions the gender of the child was either 'other' or 'unknown'.

Wendy Robinson, Service Head of Childline, said: "At Childline we know that results day and the period running up to it can be a really challenging time.

"The impact of the pandemic has made this even more difficult – and young people have told our Childline counsellors they are understandably feeling anxious and stressed.

“The last year has been incredibly tough for young people with school closures, exam cancellations and changes to the assessment process – so it is vital that they are supported and listened to.

“Young people have told us they’re concerned that they may get lower grades than if they’d been able to sit their exams, or that their results are out of their control.

"Others are concerned that they won’t get the results they need for their future.

“Some also said they struggled to prepare and do the work they were being graded on due to having so much time out of school because of restrictions.

“If any young person is feeling apprehensive and worried about their results, I’d urge them to talk to someone about it.

"And if they don’t get the results they need, there are options they can take and there are trusted adults that they can turn to for help and support.

"This could be a teacher, careers advisor, parent, carer or Childline.

“Our counsellors are always here to talk to young people whether that be on the phone or online.

"The conversation will be completely confidential and no worry is ever too small. If it matters to a young person, it’s important to Childline.”

The NSPCC's Advice is:

For young people who may not achieved the results they wanted:

• Ask a teacher, careers advisor or any adult you trust what they think and discuss your options and how you are feeling.

• Remind yourself of what you did well in whether that be specific pieces of coursework, or other parts of your life.

• Don’t compare yourself to your friends.

• If you do not feel your grade reflects your ability speak to your school about making an appeal. This doesn’t always mean you’ll get a better grade but it can help if you think things would have been different had you sat the exam.

• Look at other courses or training programmes and apprenticeships that you can do.

• If you haven’t got a place at your chosen university, try not to worry as there is a chance you could get a place at another university through the clearing process.

• Take a gap year and do something different like volunteering.

• Look at different courses that you can do with the grades you have achieved.

For parents and carers:

• Your child may find it hard to talk to you about their results so be patient and supportive until they feel ready to talk about how they feel.

• Encourage your child to take their time to think about what they want to do next. There’s no need to rush into a decision straightaway.

• Help them think about their choices by writing down a list of pros and cons for each of their options

• If they are finding it hard to talk to you, let them know they can contact Childline for free, confidential support and advice on 0800 1111 or www.childline.org.uk.